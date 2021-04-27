Vodafone show can-do approach on outdoor

Vodafone has unveiled ‘Together We Can’ as its new global brand positioning celebrating what people can achieve when combined with tech on classic and digital billboards. The company is positioning beyond mobile telephony as a broader tech business. Planned by Carat and PML, the OOH covers 48 sheets, 96 sheets, Digipoles and a mega 240 sheet in Ranelagh.

The posters by Folk Wunderman Thompson feature remote healthcare and working hubs, renewable energy and an over 70s smartphone helpline. One standout is the Diabetes Drone developed by NUI Galway, pioneering the world’s first beyond visual line of sight delivery of two diabetic drugs, insulin and glucagon, to Inis Mór, the largest of the Aran Islands.

Collaboration

Orla Nagle, head of consumer brand at Vodafone, said ‘Together We Can’ places the emphasis on ‘we’, and how collaboration can achieve great things. “The experience during the Covid-19 crisis has demonstrated more than ever the critical role of connectivity and technology in keeping society, businesses and governments connected,” Nagle added.

Vodafone believes that tech can improve lives. Consumer research shows that the role of tech in people’s lives has evolved from something that simply excites people personally, to something that plays a more meaningful role on wider issues such as sustainability and societal development. Nearly eight in 10 people indicated that it was key for them.