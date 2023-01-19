Vodafone sponsors Six Nations’ TV coverage

Virgin Media Television and RTÉ have announced broadcast details of their joint Guinness Six Nations coverage, allowing Irish rugby fans get to watch every game in the tournament live and free to air. Kicking off on Friday, February 3, this year’s Vodafone-sponsored TV coverage will include all fixtures from Ireland men’s, women’s and U-20s tournaments.

VMTV will show Ireland’s opening game away to Wales at 2.15pm on Saturday, February 4, followed by England versus Scotland at 4.45pm on RTÉ2. Ireland will then take on current champions France at 2.15pm on Saturday, February 11. The TikTok Women’s Six Nations will kick off on Sunday, March 26 with the first game being Wales v Ireland.

Ireland international and Munster player Simon Zebo will join the RTÉ punditry team.