Vodafone to kick off rugby tournament on Virgin

Vodafone kicks off its second year sponsorship of the Guinness Six Nations on Virgin Media Television (VMTV) with games starting on Saturday, February 6. The sponsorship deal, brokered by Carat, will see Vodafone take a frontline position with rugby themed stings and branded promos. The deal also includes digital sponsorship across Virgin Media Player.
Gerry Nixon, head of sponsorship and business brand, Vodafone, said that as the main corporate sponsor of Irish rugby, the company strives to keep fans connected to the team. “While we can’t cheer the team on in the stadiums, our aim will be to ensure fans and players remain connected through the Vodafone network and #TeamOfUs,” Nixon added.
Ben Mulligan, head of partnerships and digital innovation, Virgin Media, said that to support VMTV’s Guinness Six Nations coverage they will welcome back a panel which includes Ronan O’Gara, Matt Williams, Alan Quinlan and Shane Horgan with Joe Molloy hosting the analysis and discussion around every game. Every game will go out live on Virgin Media One.
A video clip is available to download here – https://we.tl/t-fKIvAPzTcF
To watch clips from VMTV’s Ireland AM…
Clip 1 – Ronan talks about Paul O’Connell https://we.tl/t-B4afQscUtR
Clip 2 – Ronan talks about lockdown in France https://we.tl/t-B4afQscUtR