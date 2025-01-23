Vodafone top OOH advertiser in 2024

Vodafone ended 2024 as the top spending brand on out of home, PML Group’s Watch report shows. During the past year, the teleco brand more than doubled its investment in the medium and accounted for almost three per cent of all OOH display value. Its campaign activity included promoting the launch of Vodafone TV Play, leveraging its Ireland rugby sponsorship around the Six Nations and localised messaging promoting its broadband.

McDonald’s and Cadbury completed the top three brands for the year. At an advertiser level, Diageo’s investment on OOH through brands including Guinness, Carlsberg and Baileys maintained its position as the country’s top outdoor advertiser. Guinness and Guinness 0.0’s association with the English Premier League was brought to life on classic and digital sites, while Baileys’ scented special and Smirnoff’s UV mural were other highlights from Diageo.

Top OOH advertisers 2024

Unilever upped their OOH display by more than 50 per cent to take second spot, ahead of Mondeléz, with brands such as Cadbury, Oreo, Toblerone and Philadelphia. Vodafone, McDonald’s and Sky each also accounted for more than two per cent of market display value last year. The top ten advertisers accounted for 26 per cent of the market in 2024, up from 25 per cent the previous year. Retail was by far the largest spending category on OOH in 2024.

Retail

Tesco, Lidl and Musgrave were among the top spenders. More than one in every seven euro of display value on OOH in 2024 was placed by a retailer. Apart from the supermarkets, the biggest spending retail brands last year were Ikea and JD Sports. Retail increased its display value by 27 per cent. Other category increases were media ( up 27 per cent), tourism/travel (up 37 per cent), personal care/wellness (up 39 per cent) and finance (up 31 per cent).

PML said that almost 60 per cent of display was on roadside panels, with 21 per cent in retail environments and 19 per cent in transport hubs and vehicles.