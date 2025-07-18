Vodafone tops OOH brand league

Vodafone has emerged as the leading brand in out of home (OOH) advertising during the first half of the year, PML’s Watch report indicates. The telecom accounted for 2.6 per cent of total OOH display value, driven by a wide range of multi-format and multi-environment campaigns, PML’s marketing manager James Byrne confirmed.

These included promotions for trade-in offers, sponsorship of the Six Nations rugby tournament, network activations, business cybersecurity solutions, and the ‘A Stranger’s Tale’ audio series. McDonald’s and Tesco rounded out the top three brands, while Mondeléz’s Cadbury, Virgin Media, and the National Lottery also made the top ten.

At the advertiser level, Diageo maintained its ranking as the top OOH spender, with campaigns for the likes of Carlsberg 0.0 and Rockshore (above). Unilever, Vodafone, and Mondeléz were next in line. Retail was again the lead category, contributing nearly 14 per cent of total OOH display value. Major supermarkets accounted for almost half of activity.

Other growth categories included beverages, food and confectionery, telecoms, and motor. OOH’s versatility continues to grow, with 61 per cent of display activity occurring in roadside environments, 20 per cent in retail, and 18 per cent in travel hubs.

Digital formats now represent 41 per cent of all OOH activity, reflecting the increasing digitisation of traditional formats such as bus shelters and 48 sheets, alongside expanding digital networks in retail, transport, and leisure settings.

