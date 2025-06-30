Wafer and Davies to serve on Effies jury

The European Association of Communications Agencies (EACA) and Effie Awards Europe have announced the grand jury for this year’s Effie Awards Europe competition which includes Diageo Ireland’s Grainne Wafer (pictured) and TBWA’s Neal Davies. The jury will select the grand Effie winner, the most effective marketing campaign of the year.

Wafer is currently global category director for beer, vodka, liqueurs and convenience at Diageo Ireland. Her brands include Smirnoff and Baileys. Neal Davies is chairman of TBWA\Ireland, which is part of the Omnicom network. He previously headed up the group’s Irish International BBDO agency up to the time it was merged with TBWA.

The Effie recognise marketing work that not only captivates consumer attention but also delivers meaningful business results. The grand jury’s task is to evaluate the year’s most successful campaigns and choose the work that best shows strategic excellence, creative execution, and outstanding results.

The jury will meet in Brussels in December.