Wafer honoured by Marketing Institute

The Marketing Institute has named Diageo’s Gráinne Wafer as this year’s recipient of the marketing champion award ahead of tonight’s All Ireland Marketing (AIM) Awards. Wafer is global director for Guinness, Baileys Irish cream liqueur and Smirnoff vodka and is a member of both the Diageo global marketing and global senior management teams.

During her career with Diageo, which spans over two decades, Wafer was involved in Arthur’s Day celebrations for Guinness’ 250th anniversary; the revamp of Baileys and product roll-outs like Guinness 0.0, Guinness Nitrosurge and Guinness MicroDraught. The AIMs comprise awards to Irish marketers and agencies across 18 categories.

The awards will be presented at a show in the Clayton Burlington hotel tonight.