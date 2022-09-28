Wallace to front for DS Automobiles

DS Automobiles Ireland have signed up architect and TV presenter Hugh Wallace as their new brand ambassador. Wallace is a director of architectural and interior design firm Douglas Wallace, which he co-founded in 1982. He is a member of the Royal Institute of Architects in Ireland (RIAI) and is a past president of the Institute of Designers in Ireland (IDI).
Wallace is a judge on RTÉ’s Home of the Year, which shines a light on some of Ireland’s most extraordinary homes. He also presents RTÉ’s Great House Revival, which explores the restoration of architectural heritage from humble farm buildings to the great houses. An avid cook, he has appeared on Virgin Media’s The Restaurant where he was awarded five stars.
Wallace believes that good architecture is essential to create social cohesion and enhance enjoyment of the landscape and living environment, whether in an urban or rural setting. “It’s about putting a smile on people’s faces,” Wallace said, “creating a sense of place and belonging.” He is now driving the all-new DS 4 Rivoli e-tense phev plug in hybrid.
It was voted by the Festival Automobile International jury as the most beautiful car of 2022.