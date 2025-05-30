Jim Walsh to be saluted by PRCA

Public relations practitioner and founder of the Walsh Public Relations agency Jim Walsh will be the first inductee into the hall of fame launched by the Public Relations Consultants Association (PRCA). The award has been established to salute individuals who have made a significant and lasting impact on the industry in Ireland.

Walsh, who was previously conferred with life membership of the Public Relations Institute (PRII), is widely recognised for his leadership, innovation, and mentorship. He has helped shape the direction of PR in Ireland over many decades. PRCA chairman Brian Harrison said his integrity and influence have left a lasting legacy.

Commenting on the award, Walsh said: “This is an unexpected honour that owes much to the many colleagues, peers, clients and journalists that have been so supportive over almost five decades. It is also humbling to be recognised in this way while continuing to be involved in a profession that provides so many opportunities for continuous learning.”

The PRCA has unveiled the shortlist for its Spotlight awards marking the role PR plays in shaping reputations and crafting narratives. The shortlist comprises 95 campaigns devised by PR agencies and in-house teams. The awards will be presented at an industry lunch in the Shelbourne Hotel on Friday, June 20th.

