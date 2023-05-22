Event showcases power of radio

Radiocentre Ireland will host a webinar this Thursday to showcase the effectiveness of radio campaigns in driving business results. The event will showcase new research specific to the Irish market. It will provide insights around how specific campaigns impact consumer thinking and behaviour and how audio can drive website traffic and search activity.

The findings will be presented jointly by Amárach Research and UK firm Colourtext media advertising studies. Colourtext will focus on radio’s impact on website traffic for a Sky broadband campaign. Amárach Research will look at how radio helped the Department of Environment, Climate and Communications with consumer awareness and attitudes.

The ‘Campaign Effects’ webinar starts at noon this Thursday, May 25th.