Weekly shop most split cost – Bunq

The traditional weekly shop has officially overtaken dining out and travel as the primary driver of shared spending in Ireland, a tracking survey by payment app Bunq indicates. The Wrapped 2025 report reveals that shared expenses in Ireland hit €31.4 million last year. Irish consumers lead Europe in splitting grocery bills, representing a quarter of all shared expenses.

The results represent a 55 per cent surge in value, showing that digital settling up has moved from a holiday habit to a staple of Irish household life. The growth is further evidenced by a 32.6 per cent rise in new Irish Tricounts, as couples, housemates, and friends increasingly turn to a payment app to manage the daily cost of living together.

Essentials

While shared-expense tools across Europe are typically used for one-off travel and leisure, Ireland stands apart for its focus on essentials. Groceries account for a quarter of shared expenses in Ireland, making it the most frequently split category. When compared to other European countries, Irish people are far more likely to split the cost of the supermarket run.

Ireland: 26%

France: 22.1%

The Netherlands: 21.4%

Spain: 19.4%

UK: 17.5%

Socialising

The data suggests a slight pivot toward life admin over leisurely splits. While dining/drinks remains a major category at 20.7 per cent, averaging at €37.87 per split, down from 23.3 per cent in 2024. Transport accounts for 12.5 per cent of shared costs, reflecting the fuel split to compensate a designated driver for a three-hour journey across the country for a long weekend.

Housing remains a high-value burden; while rent and utilities account for just under four per cent of all transactions, the average shared payment has reached €335.58. It highlights Ireland’s position as one of the higher-cost European markets for shared living expenses. Headquartered in Belgium, Tricount linked up with Bunq in 2022.