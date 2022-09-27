Welsh appointed CD at Connelly Partners

Eoin Welsh has been appointed creative director of independent creative agency Connelly Partners Dublin. He is part of the Boston-based group’s global creative team, led by chief creative officer Alyssa Toroces. A native of Dublin, Welsh has worked in South Africa for the last 30 years at Oglivy, TBWA and Havas Worldwide where he was chief creative officer.

A winner of Cannes Lion, Loerie and AMASA Media awards, Welsh has served on international juries including Cannes Lions and The New York Festivals. The announcement follows Vaunnie McDermott’s new role of managing director, while Mary McMahon and Ronan Doyle now have strategic and art director roles for the agency’s global network.

Connelly Partners also acquired the Zoo Digital agency and recently won The V Foundation for Cancer Research in the US. The agency has plans to launch a media and analytics unit and will expand CP Health to Dublin. Connelly clients include Audi Ireland, 123.ie, Bus Éireann/Expressway, Shannon Airport, Gaelic Players Association, Titleist and New Balance.