WFA digital policy boss to address AAI

Gabrielle Robitaille, digital policy manager at the World Federation of Advertisers, is the guest speaker at the AAI Toolkit webinar on Tuesday, March 30. With legislative changes in digital advertising in the pipeline, Robitaille will provide an overview of the latest developments including moves to regulate online platforms and how these could result in more transparency.

Robitaille will also talk about the current state of play with the ePrivacy Regulation, setting new rules on the use of cookies across the European Union, as well as the planned EU-wide digital levy and how this could have unintended consequences on advertisers. The webinar will be held next Tuesday between 10am and 11am and registration is necessary.

