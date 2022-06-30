WHPR appoints O’Connor as deputy chief executive

PR agency Wilson Hartnell has announced the promotion of Sarah O’Connor to the role of deputy chief executive. She will work alongside the Ogilvy agency’s CEO, Sharon Murphy. O’Connor joined WHPR as a director and head of its sports marketing department over six years ago, leading the team to multi-award-winning work both nationally and overseas.

A former boss of the Sports Federation of Ireland, she started out as a solicitor in corporate law with Arthur Cox. She chaired BoardMatch Ireland and is on the board of Golf Ireland. Sharon Murphy described her as someone with a rare mix of skills whose strategic ability is second-to-none. “She brings a well-rounded perspective to all her work,” Murphy added.

WHPR will soon enter its 50th year in business.