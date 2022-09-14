Wide Eye Media now Pearl & Dean

Cinema sales house Wide Eye Media has been rebranded to Pearl & Dean by its Irish parent company Deanforbes, which owns both businesses. WEM and P&D have been working closely together from a marketing perspective since 2015. The move will make the partnership official and establish brand consistency across the Republic of Ireland and the UK.

Eoin Wrixon (pictured) will continue as CEO of Pearl & Dean Ireland.

Both companies will share finance, marketing and operational resources. Pearl & Dean plans to extend suite of creative services and offerings in Ireland with a focus on research and audience insight, with the team currently working on replicating the CAA film monitor survey for the Irish market. The sales teams will remain unchanged following the rebrand.

Pearl & Dean, known for its deep purple ident and Asteroid theme, which was famously reworked by Queen for the launch of the Bohemian Rhapsody film in 2018, will celebrate its 70th year in business in 2023. Wide Eye Media has managed to dominate the cinema sales market in the Republic and previously traded under the name Carlton Screen Advertising.