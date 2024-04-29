Wielopolski rejoins Bloom as ECD

Liam Wielopolski has rejoined Bloom as executive creative director. He has a wealth of international agency experience having worked with DDB, Y&R and Saatchi & Saatchi in his native South Africa. More recently, he was ECD at Core for four and half years. Over his 17 years in the business, he has racked up over 300 awards at shows such as Cannes Lions, D&AD, One Show, Clios, New York Festivals, the Effies, Kinsale Sharks and ICADs.

At Core, his clients included KFC, Sky Ireland, Fáilte Ireland and the National Lottery. “We’re in the process of transforming the agency,” Sinéad Boyle, managing director of Bloom, said. “What better way to get attention for our clients than have one of the most successful ECDs in the country working on their brands.” Clients include Zurich, MSF, Brady Family Ham, Citroen, Decathlon, City of Dublin ETB, Kittensoft and Johnston Mooney and O’Brien.

Bloom is part of the LWA group along with Pluto, TAP Creative and VAAS.