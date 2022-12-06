Will Smith incident top YouTube video

The now infamous Oscar moment where best actor nominee Will Smith slapped presenter Chris Rock for making a joke about his wife’s appearance during the ceremony was the most watched video in Ireland this year, YouTube reports. The return of in-person events this year is apparent as the second entry in the list is another event that got the world talking and turning to rewatch on YouTube, this year’s SuperBowl halftime show.

The performance featured hip-hop hits from Dr Dre, Snoop Dog, Eminem and Mary J Blige.

The Sidemen are some of YouTube’s most popular creators and in the third most watched video of the year in Ireland they took on a group of their YouTube counterparts for a charity football match that raised money for four charities over 90 minutes of football. The match was live streamed on YouTube and drew 2.6 million concurrent viewers. The late Minecraft star Technoblade features in the fifth most watched video of the year.

Trial

In ‘So Long Nerds’, Technoblade’s father reads his son’s final message. The eyes of the world were on the UK in September after the death of Queen Elizabeth and many were surprised by the protocols for Royal Guards as they held vigil. The sixth most watched video explains the protocols British military guards must follow when they faint. The verdict in the Johnny Depp v Amber Heard defamation trial (pictured) was seventh.

Harry Styles’ ‘As It Was’ was the top music video. The chart-topping song was the first single released from Styles’ House album. Irish dance music duo, Belters Only, have two videos in the top ten music videos list. The big hit of the summer, ‘About Damn Time’ from Lizzo, was in seventh position, proving the Grammy Award winner is a big hit in Ireland as she is globally.

Top 10 Most Watched YouTube Videos in Ireland 2022

Top 10 Most Watched Music Videos in Ireland 2022