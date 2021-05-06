Wilson Hartnell shortlisted for five Sabre awards

Top international PR awards show, the Sabres, has announced its 2021 EMEA finalists, with Ogilvy’s Wilson Hartnell shortlisted for five awards. Over 2,000 entries from across the EMEA region were assessed by a jury of 50 global leaders. Five of Wilson Hartnell’s campaigns for AIB, Along Came A Spider’s #20×20 campaign, Fáilte Ireland and Guinness were chosen.

The shortlisted campaigns are:

#The Toughest Summer – A Season Like No Other in Gaelic Games— AIB

#20×20: If She Can’t See It, She Can’t Be It— Along Came A Spider

Make A Break For It— Fáilte Ireland

Guinness in Society 2020— Guinness

Guinness: Keep The Lights On— Guinness

Sharon Murphy (pictured), CEO, Wilson Hartnell, said the past year have taught businesses valuable lessons about ourselves, our work, our industry and our relationships. “We’ve challenged our thinking and pushed ourselves to become even more strategic, creative, compassionate, resilient and adaptable, producing some of our most impactful,” Murphy said.

The Sabre awards provide the premier showcase for PR firms across North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, South Asia and Africa. The awards, delivered by Provoke, serve the global PR industry, recognising superior achievement in communications by demonstrating the highest levels of strategic planning, creativity and business results.

The 2021 EMEA Sabres will be presented at a virtual ceremony on June 9.