Wilson Hartnell to back PPAI photo awards show

PR agency Wilson Hartnell has signed up as an associate sponsor of this year’s Press Photographer of the Year awards being presented this Friday. For the past 43 years, the Press Photographers Association of Ireland (PPAI) has held a yearly competition which showcases and honours the best press images of the year, taken by the body’s 200+ members.
The winning photos are chosen by an international panel of judges chaired by former Irish Times picture editor Frank Miller and includes international photographers Eddie Keogh and Edmond Terakopian and multimedia category judges – broadcaster Philip Bromwell and former RTÉ cameraman Michael Lee. Almost 2,000 photos are entered in the awards.
The photos are across nine categories from news to portrait and sports, arts and entertainment to politics, reportage, nature and environment. There is also a multi-media award for video entries. Due to pandemic restrictions, the awards ceremony will be live streamed this Friday evening and will be hosted by RTÉ’s Miriam O’Callaghan.
Covid-19, A Visual Record
To mark the events of the past year, shaped by the Covid-19 pandemic, PPAI members are creating a historic visual record of Ireland. The collection, which will be shortlisted by the judging panel, will go on display online and will also be donated to the National Archives and National Library System. Pictured is Sharon Murphy, CEO, Wilson Hartnell.
The PPAI awards show will be streamed at www.ppai.ie/livestream