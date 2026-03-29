Wilson Hartnell’s Michael Maughan dies

Michael Maughan, former chairman of the Wilson Hartnell group, has died. He was largely responsible for the agency’s revival in the 1970s and 198os. The growth of WH was one of the most significant developments in Irish advertising during that period, and the agency became one of Ireland’s top full-service agencies with Frank Young as its managing director.

Such was Wilson Hartnell’s success, he launched Bell Advertising in 1976 to service conflicting accounts. The agency was based on Appian Way, not far from Wilson Hartnell in Leeson Park. Bell, which was fully autonomous apart from the sharing of financial services, itself grew to become a major force in Irish advertising, with Richard Strahan in charge.

‘Larger than life’ was how one former colleague described Michael Maughan

The group expanded into public relations. Wilson Hartnell PR (WHPR), first led by Michael O’Reilly, became one of Ireland’s foremost PR agencies. At one point, during the 1980s, the business was doing so well under Mary Finan that the idea of starting a second PR agency was mooted. Michael Maughan agreed a deal with WPP’s Martin Sorrell to sell the group to Ogilvy.

Apart from playing a major role in Irish advertising, Michael Maughan and his wife Gemma were directors of Gowan Distributors, the family-run holding company founded in 1969 by the late Con Smith. The group distributes Alfa Romeo, Citroen, Fiat, Honda, Jeep, Opel, Leapmotor, DS and Peugeot cars in Ireland, as well as owning Senator Windows.

In keeping with his wishes, Michael Maughan’s funeral was private.

He is survived by his wife Gemma and daughters Maria, Alba, Christiana and Fiona.

Above: The late Michael Maughan, pictured with his wife Gemma and Boyzone’s Ronan Keating in the K Club in Straffan for the launch of the Peugeot 206 in 1998