Wireless Ireland promotes McCarthy

Brian McCarthy has been appointed to the expanded role of group commercial and operations director at Wireless Ireland with immediate effect. The company operates local radio stations such as Dublin’s Q102, FM104, Cork’s 96FM, C103, Live95 and LMFM and is part of Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp, which also owns The Sunday Times and Storyful.

McCarthy will continue to be responsible for leading Urban Media, Wireless Ireland’s sales house, as its national sales director. He first joined the company in 2003, when it was known as UTV Radio Solutions. He became sales manager in 2008 and sales director in 2010. He led the rebrand to Urban Media in 2016 and was involved in the Choose Radio initiative.

He has an MSc in business and leadership from the UCD Smurfit Business School.