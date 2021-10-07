Wolfgang aims to double staff and revenues

Wolfgang Digital plans to double headcount from 60 to 120 and double revenues to €10 million over the next three years, through a programme of continued internationalisation. The agency run by Alan Coleman was named Google’s number one search partner and shopping partner in EMEA, a status which pushed its global revenues to €1 million mark last year.

To help with its expansion Wolfgang has doubled its Dublin 2 office space to 1100m2. The agency invests an equivalent of 10 per cent of revenues into upskilling staff. Founder and CEO Alan Coleman said they have grown to become Ireland’s top independent digital marketing agency is simple; they make great digital marketers and their track record proves it.

“We take people from trainee to trainer, trainee to award winner, and even trainee to MD,” Coleman said. “This focus on career acceleration has seen us listed as a Great Place To Work multiple times.” They implemented remote working as a result of employee feedback in 2018. It means they have experience with pre-Covid hybrid working and enforced remote working.

Goals

Google country manager for Ireland Helma Larkin said Wolfgang are true client partners, using their marketing expertise to find digital solutions that help achieve business goals and drive bottom line growth. Cathal Divilly of Great Places to Work Institute Ireland said Wolfgang have consistently scored strongly on talent management and career development.

Wolfgang expects to make the first 10 hires before year end.