Women’s sport on track to make handsome gains

While the number of sporting events slowed during 2020, the potential for growth ultimately did not. In its predictions for 2021, Deloitte says that the increased monetisation of women’s sports will continue its upward trajectory by generating substantial TV audiences, delivering value to sponsors and drawing fans to watch games and events live and televised.

For example, the Irish women’s hockey team attracted 40 per cent of Irish TV viewers to watch them win silver in the 2018 World Cup. Their qualification for the Tokyo Olympics will ensure a continued spotlight. Rugby and GAA are other examples of women’s sport with appeal for viewers and brands, while Katie Taylor paves the way for today’s female boxers.

“The challenge will be for women’s sports to pull in substantial TV and live (as permitted) audiences consistently across multiple sports,” Deloitte’s Daryl Hanberry said. “Then, the value to sponsors will be self-evident, which in turn should raise marketing spend and awareness. For this to happen, the entire sports industry must invest on a sustained basis.”

Accelerating

The report predicts that, with the surge in online consumer activity and digital services as a result of the pandemic, enterprises are accelerating their journey on the cloud, and the market will likely emerge from the pandemic stronger than ever. Covid-19, lockdowns and remote working have increased demand for new digital services and collaboration tooling.

Deloitte predicts global revenue growth will remain at or above 2019 levels – that is, greater than 30 per cent – for 2021 through 2025, as companies move to the cloud to realise efficiencies, become more agile and unlock innovation. Cloud providers will be able to capitalise on increased usage while cloud users can explore new ways for it to create value.

Concerns about 5G’s health risks have no basis in fact. Deloitte predicts that in 2021, it is very unlikely that the radiation from 5G mobile networks and 5G phones will affect the health of any single individual; but if education about 5G is to be effective in curbing popular fears, it needs to be compelling, consistent and pervasive, and it needs to begin now.

Virtual health visits

One impact of Covid-19 has been the global jumpstarting of telemedicine, including video-based clinical consultations. The global pandemic has helped consumers to better understand and leverage video calling apps, especially consumers over the age of 65. Many clinicians and consumers have been willing to shift to virtual visits, including video visits.

Deloitte predicts that the rate of virtual video visits to doctors will rise to five per cent globally in 2021, up from an estimated one per cent in 2019. Last March, a survey for the Irish Medical Council suggested that only four per cent of the population had ever used telemedicine. A similar survey last October saw that increase five-fold to 21 per cent.

While video only makes up 32 per cent or a third of the total, it still clearly shows that Irish consumers and practitioners are adapting to the changing environment. How can a company train its staff to unload hazardous materials, configure a wind turbine, or service a jet engine when a pandemic makes it impossible to teach and learn these skills in person?

Reality

One way to do it is to use virtual reality (VR), augmented reality (AR) and mixed reality (MR). Deloitte predicts that, led by purchases by corporations and educational institutions, global sales for enterprise and educational use of wearable headsets for VR, AR, and MR – collectively known as XR or digital reality – will grow by 100 per cent in 2021 over 2019 levels.

Although the predicted growth rate in headsets is off a low base, with fewer than 100,000 VR, AR and MR headsets bought annually by enterprises and schools from 2015 through 2019, the upward trend is clear. Growth for headsets accelerated in some markets due to the risk of Covid-19 infection driving use in teaching staff and students virtually.

