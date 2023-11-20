Woodie’s Mrs Higgins ad returns

Woodie’s is bringing back its ‘Mrs Higgins’ Christmas ad for the fourth year in a row. The popular ad will premiere during the Late Late Toy Show this Friday (November 24), marking the start of its latest festive run. The ad shares the story of ‘Mrs Higgins’ and the celebration of community spirit. It relates a simple tale that people all over the country can relate to and remains as poignant as it did when it first aired in 2020.

Hilda Lyon, head of marketing at Woodie’s, said the ad has become something of a Christmas tradition, resonating with the true spirit of the season. Filmed on Ebenezer Terrace in Dublin 8, the ad, created by Rothco (now Droga5) and produced by Butter, exemplifies the high standard of TV and film in Ireland. It was shot by the internationally-renowned director Zac Emerson, who was also behind this year’s ‘Larry’ ad for Woodie’s.

Woodie’s DIY, home and garden store is fully Irish-owned and is part of Grafton Group plc. The network comprises 35 branches nationwide and online at woodies.ie. Customers can shop in-store, online or with click ‘n’ collect. Woodie’s Heroes is the company’s annual charity campaign. Over the last nine years, over €3.6 million was raised for Irish children’s charities.

Watch ‘Mrs Higgins’ at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3cAzAf6s3ic