Woodies tops Red C’s Christmas ads

When it comes to Christmas, consumers want to escape, they want to believe in magic and, for a moment, not be reminded of the daily grind. Every year, as soon as Halloween’s over, the Christmas ads start rolling in. But what really makes a Christmas ad stand out? Is it the snow, the nostalgia, the talking carrots, or just a bit of pure, unfiltered magic?

Escapism

Ciara Clarke, a director at Red C Research, said that when it comes to Christmas ads, escapism wins. It’s the ads that give people a bit of magic, warmth, and a break from reality. This year’s clear winner was Woodies’ ‘Mrs Higgins’ which topped the poll with a score of 83. Why did it work? In the words of one viewer “it captures the essence of Christmas”.

Woodies’ Mrs Higgins delivered an unexpected twist, good deeds from unlikely sources, and a big dose of festive feel-good – Red C

The story of Mrs Higgins and her creaky gate bring a timeless message – the smallest act of kindness can sometimes mean the most. Now in its sixth year, the award-winning ad has become a cherished tradition for Irish viewers. The story celebrates community spirit and remains as poignant as it did in December 2020, when it was first aired.

Filmed on Ebenezer Terrace in Dublin 8, the ad, created by Rothco (now Droga5) and produced by Butter, exemplifies the high standard of TV and film in Ireland. It was shot by the internationally-renowned director Zac Emerson, who was also behind the highly-acclaimed ‘Larry’ ad for the DIY retail chain which is part of the Grafton Group.

Red C tested 20 Christmas ads, benchmarking them against a database of 3,000 ads tested over the past decade. The model takes account of creativity, emotional response, brand impact, distinctiveness, and fame. It’s not just about which ad pulls at the heartstrings, it’s about which one ‘sticks’, prompts a smile and even makes people want to see it again.

Amazon’s ‘Joy Ride’ with the three elderly women having fun in the snow and Eason’s ‘Inspire Someone This Christmas’ created by Dynamo also scored highly, both leaning into nostalgia, joy, and the season’s simple pleasures. These ads didn’t try to mirror real life too closely; they presented a world people want to step into, even if just for 30 seconds.

Reality

But what about the ads that didn’t hit the mark? Clarke says there’s a clear trend: when ads cut too close to reality; showing the mess, the stress, or the less-than-perfect side of Christmas they tend to miss the mark with viewers. Tesco’s ‘That’s What Makes It Christmas’ is a prime example. While it aimed for authenticity, many found it a bit too real, even “depressing”.

One viewer said: “Christmas isn’t perfect, but an ad doesn’t need to remind us of this. It just makes Christmas seem like something to not look forward to.” John Lewis, usually a festive heavyweight, dialled down the emotion this year and, as a result, missed out on the top 10. At Christmas, people aren’t looking for a mirror, they want a snow globe.

Some old favourites made a strong showing. Aldi’s ‘Kevin the Carrot’ took the number one spot for fame. Coca-Cola’s ‘Holidays Are Coming’ (now using AI) scores on nostalgia, and Dunnes Stores’ ad resonated with viewers who want to see people coming together in the community. These ads aren’t just commercials; they’re part of the Christmas tradition, Clarke said.

Magic

If there’s one thing this year’s Red C results highlight, it’s that consumers want a bit of escapism and magic at Christmas. They want to believe in good deeds, happy endings, and the possibility that a carrot can be a hero. Ads that deliver on these fronts, without getting bogged down in the messiness of real life, are the ones that win consumers’ hearts and minds.

The full Red C Christmas ads report is available here