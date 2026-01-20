Woods to host Q102’s afternoons

Laura Woods is set to take the helm of a new afternoon show on Dublin’s Q102 called The Home Stretch. As and from February 9th, Woods will present the magazine show with music, humour and chat to the fore. The new show forms part of the station’s revamped schedule. The line-up kicks off at 7am with Kathryn Thomas hosting The Morning Show.

It is followed by The 10 to 2 Show with Liam Coburn. Woods will then take listeners through the afternoon before handing over to Elizabeth Hearst for Dublin Today from 6.20pm to 7pm. Feel Good Evenings with Stephen Daly runs from 7pm through to midnight. Woods began her career at RTÉ in 2000, presenting shows like the National Lottery’s Winning Streak.

She later joined Virgin Media where she was a panellist on Midday and co-presented Ireland AM. Q102 is part of Onic, along with FM104, Cork’s 96fm and C103, Live 95 in Limerick, LMFM and U105 in Belfast. Onic is part of News Broadcasting, which, in turn, is owned by News UK & Ireland, which also includes News Ireland and book publisher HarperCollins.