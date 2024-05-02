WPP rolls out Bank of Ireland eco loan

WPP’s Folk VML and its Bank Collective have launched an ecosaver mortgage campaign for Bank of Ireland incentivising homeowners with strong building energy rating (BER). Broadcaster and actor Baz Ashmawy again fronts for the bank, outlining the positive effect consumers can avail of by improving their homes energy rating. With the new product, better BER means better mortgage interest rates, and better financial wellbeing.

The production company was Pull the Trigger and media buying by OMD.

Laura Lynch, chief marketing officer, Bank of Ireland, said: “The mortgage product gives homeowners a range of tiered discounts for all properties with a BER, from A to G. It’s inclusive and an incredibly positive step for Irish homeowners and first time buyers looking to get on the property ladder. This multichannel campaign brings our latest customer proposition to life in a playful way that we’re sure audiences will enjoy.”

Tangible

Enda Kelly, managing director, The Bank Collective, said: “When it comes to having a mortgage, people feel there is little within their control until their term is up. We felt that such a product deserves a novel campaign to dramatise the fact that the BER cert has a tangible value. For many of our audience, people celebrating at overelaborate gender reveal parties are an ever-increasing feature on their social feeds. So, we have leaned into this trend. ”

The campaign runs across TV, out of home, social and digital media channels.