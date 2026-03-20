WPP’s Invention airs Lynx football ads

WPP Media’s Invention unit has created a campaign for Unilever’s Lynx deodorant. It is hoped that ‘The Nation Holds Its Breath’ ads can tackle the pungent realities of passionate Irish football fandom ahead of the crucial World Cup play-offs. The campaign redefines a sporting phrase to champion the brand call – ‘Smell Your Best When You Look Your Worst’.

We all know the scene: the roar of the crowd, the nail-biting tension, arms flailing in triumph… and the unfortunate reality of being caught at armpit level when the adrenaline (and sweat) is flowing. As the nation braces for 90 minutes of pure tension, Lynx is making sure the only thing taking people’s breath away is the football action.

Stinky

The campaign features a series of short, shareable social videos, including ‘The Stadium’ and ‘The Car Ride’. Unsuspecting fans are caught in a moment of pungent distress, only to find sweet, fragrant relief from a well-timed blast of Lynx Fine Fragrance body spray. Football commentator George Hamilton ads to the stinky situations with “The nation holds its breath!”

The videos run across social and online channels and will be supported by a 30-second digital audio piece, again with Hamilton. The campaign will extend to tie-ups with Joe.ie and LadBible, while Irish content creators and influencers will provide light-hearted takes on how people smell their best, when they look their worst.