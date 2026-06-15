Writers Centre marks 35th year with anthology

The Irish Writers Centre (IWC) is marking 35 years serving Ireland’s literary community with the launch of a new anthology competition to showcase the work of 35 writers from across the island of Ireland. The anthology will feature a collection of previously unpublished short stories, essays and poetry from writers affiliated with the IWC over the past 35 years.

The finished publication, supported by Dublin UNESCO City of Literature, will be launched later this year and will go on sale in time for Christmas 2026. Through an open call process, 35 contributors will be selected by a panel of judges, ensuring a transparent and inclusive approach that reflects the centre’s mission of supporting writers.

Selected contributors will each receive a payment of €250 alongside a complimentary copy of the anthology.

Honour

Mags McLoughlin, CEO, Irish Writers Centre, said: “The anthology feels like the perfect way to honour the writers, voices and stories that have been the lifeblood of the organisation since its foundation. Irish storytelling is renowned around the world and this publication will celebrate emerging and established writers who continue to shape our literary culture today.

The centre is accepting submissions of flash fiction, short stories, essays and poetry. Prose submissions must not exceed 1,500 words, while poetry submissions are limited to one poem of up to 60 lines. Work may be submitted in either English or Irish. Submissions must be original, previously unpublished work and will be judged anonymously.

Applications are open via Google Form, with the closing date for submissions set for 5pm on Monday, July 6.

Competition details, eligibility criteria and submission guidelines can be found at www.irishwriterscentre.ie

Mags McLoughlin, Irish Writers Centre, pictured with writer Joe O’Connor