Writers Centre rolls out patrons’ scheme

The Irish Writers Centre (IWC), the national development and resource body for writers, has launched a patrons’ programme to support emerging writers and to try and ensure the growth of Irish literature at home and abroad. The initiative comes as the centre celebrates 35 years supporting Ireland’s literary community and championing the written word. “All over the world, Ireland is known for great literature, poetry and storytelling. More than ever, in these times we need powerful and beautiful words that bring us together,” said Joe O’Connor, author and IWC ambassador. Since the appointment of Mags McLoughlin as chief executive in 2024, the centre has undergone a period of development. Deepen

Her two-year strategy has seen the organisation expand its national footprint and deepen its impact across the island of Ireland. Key developments include the launch of a regional literary roadshow, bringing high-quality programming to audiences nationwide and an international debut novel competition, which now attracts global entries.

McLoughlin was a consultant for over two decades, delivering communications and project management services, with a focus in recent years on not-for-profit bodies like Pieta. Her experience included serving as interim CEO of Charities Institute Ireland. She worked in advertising with BBDO and Javelin, and in financial services marketing in Sydney.

Literature needs more investment so our writers can continue to develop their craft – Mags McLoughlin

The expansion of the national mentoring programme involved new strategic partnerships and international tie-ups. The IWC now supports over 2,500 writers annually with thousands more engaging in its events, workshops and nationwide programmes. However, the developments come at a time when the wider arts sector faces increasing pressure. Recent Arts Council analysis highlights ongoing funding shortfalls, rising costs and barriers to access. McLoughlin said the reality was that Irish writers are major contributors to culture Ireland and brand Ireland. “Yet that’s not reflected in the funding,” she added. “Literature needs more investment so our writers can continue to develop their craft.”

Shape

The new programme invites individuals, corporates and philanthropists to help shape the future of Irish literature. With a suggested contribution of €5,000, patrons can support e xpanded creative writing and mentoring, n ew masterclasses and events nationwide, and g reater opportunities for writers to share and perform their work.