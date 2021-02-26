WTI’s Emma Chiu to speak to Marketing Society

The Marketing Society has invited Emma Chiu, global director, Wunderman Thompson Intelligence (WTI), to lead its line-up of speakers for the society’s next event, titled ‘Sustainability Insights for 2021 – What Brands Need to Know’. Chiu authored the Future 100 Trends 2021 report and is now developing a global sustainability report due to launch in April.

Chiu normally works from the agency’s New York office.

She will be joined by Raoul Empey, founder and CEO of Sustineo Ireland and Amanda Campbell, director of strategy and innovation – retail at An Post, who will discuss how brands can shape and develop their sustainability strategies. Campbell joined An Post last May having been the marketing lead at Life Style Sports. She also worked at Bord Gáis Energy.

The seminar runs from 12.20pm to 1.45pm on Tuesday, March 16.

