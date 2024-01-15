Wynne named Irish Sun editor

Fiona Wynne has been named as the new editor of the Irish Sun, replacing Kieran McDaid who was recently appointed editor of the Sunday Times in Ireland. A native of Cavan, Wynne has nearly 25 years’ experience in journalism. After graduating from DCU, she started her career as a news and features reporter in the Irish Daily Mirror, where her brief included everything from crime reporting and politics to health and entertainment.

She joined the Irish Sun as features editor in 2006. She held that position for eight years before becoming assistant editor. In 2016, she became deputy editor and spearheaded a number of campaigns, including ‘Call This Out’ which demanded an end to violence against women, and ‘Show Some Heart’ which lobbied the government to install defibrillators in schools across Ireland. Declan Ferry is now the paper’s new deputy editor.

Ferry, a native of Donegal, has worked across a number of publications including the Irish Daily Mirror, the Irish Daily Mail and the Irish News of the World, in a career in journalism spanning over 20 years. He joined the Irish Sun as digital editor in 2016 ahead of the relaunch of the thesun.ie later that year, before becoming assistant editor in 2020. The Irish Sun is part of Rupert Murdoch’s newspaper, radio and online group in Ireland.