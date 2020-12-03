Young marketers to host Christmas event

The Marketing Society’s Future Council returns next week with a virtual lunchtime event featuring guests speakers from SuperValu and Focus Ireland. SuperValu’s retail marketing manager Shane Lynch will talk about the heightened role his store network played across the last nine months, their brand journey since April and their Christmas ad.

Liz Logan, campaign manager, Focus Ireland, will speak about the work the charity does nationwide, the effects Covid-19 had on their fundraising efforts and will discuss how the brand became agile and changed marketing strategies. Logan will look to next year and outline her thoughts on the future of fundraising in Ireland.

The speakers will take part in a Q&A discussion. The event starts at 12.30pm next Thursday, December 10. Tickets cost €5 (plus booking fee) and you can register now on Eventbrite. All proceeds will be donated to to Focus Ireland. The Future Council are looking for new members. Applications close at 5pm on Friday, December 18.

Click here for more details and to apply.

The Marketing Society Future Council comprises eight marketing professionals – Jay Reid, Core; Sushmita Bista, Mindshare; Gráinne MacNeice, OMD Ireland; Fiona Lawlor, Core Research; Tara O’Neill, Carat; Lisa McEneaney, Bord Gáis Energy; Morgan Horn, Flynn O’Driscoll business lawyers and Rachit Tibrewala, Electric Ireland.