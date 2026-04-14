Zamparelli again fronts for Pieta

Broadcaster Jennifer Zamparelli is the brand ambassador for this year’s Pieta Darkness Into Light campaign, urging individuals, families and communities right across Ireland and worldwide to walk at daybreak in support of the charity’s suicide and self-harm prevention services. The campaign is again supported by Electric Ireland.
An estimated 177 walks will take place across 18 countries from 4.15am on Saturday, May 9. Darkness Into Light is Pieta’s biggest fundraiser for its services across Ireland. In 2025 alone, those manning the 24/7 Pieta crisis helpline handled almost 100,000 calls and texts, and delivered more than 40,000 hours of therapy.
Register
Publicis Dublin was commissioned by Electric Ireland to create a new TV ad entitled ‘One More Walk’, which was prompted by the stories of families in Ireland impacted by suicide. There will be a Share A Walk registration installation for one week in Merrion Square in Dublin, with a QR code link to sign up for the event and invite friends to take part too.
Lisa Browne, head of marketing and customer insights, Electric Ireland, said 2026 is the 14th year that Electric Ireland has supported Pieta’s Darkness Into Light. The company has renewed its sponsorship for another three years. Last year, over 80,000 people took part in 200 Darkness Into Light walks in 15 countries, raising over €4 million.
Pieta’s Brian Higgins was voted Marketer of the Year for his Darkness Into Light work in 2017.