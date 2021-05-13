Zenith wins NewsBrands planning competition

A media team from Zenith have been named this year’s NewsBrands Ireland Power of Planning competition winners. A team comprising Aoife Bradbury, Scott Margetson, Natalie Clizia, Ciarán Campbell and Alexander Glover created a media plan for a fictitious alcohol brand Ryan’s Stout using print and digital platforms of NewsBrands’ publishers.

The judges said that Ryan’s Stout plan stood out for its clear strategy and publisher selection and creative use of press. Highly commended prizes went to teams from Mindshare and PHD. The competition was held remotely with agencies invited to immerse themselves in news brands after attending the NewsBrands Engage Virtual conference on May 5.

They then networked with publisher advertising teams in a virtual conference hall. Each team was given a brief and just 24 hours to create a media plan. The next day, each team made a five-minute Zoom presentation to the judging panel made up of Aoife Hofler, Javelin; Melissa Byrne, Sky Ireland and Lisa Buckley, communications director at NewsBrands.

Teams were judged on the basis of five criteria: interpretation of the brief; strategic thinking; best use of the medium; use of budget and presentation skills. NewsBrands Ireland’s member publishers are: Mediahuis, The Irish Times, News Ireland, Reach, DMG Media, Irish Examiner, Irish Farmers Journal and the Business Post Media group.

Pictured above are Natalie Clizia, at front, and from left to right Alexander Glover, Aoife Bradbury, Lisa Buckley, Aoife Hofler, Scott Margetson and Ciarán Campbell