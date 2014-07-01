Bonfire adds CityJet account

Bonfire has won the CityJet creative account following a competitive pitch which it is understood also involved OwensDDB and the incumbent, Bloom. Bonfire’s new work for the airline noted for its City of London Airport service is already underway and is based on a new strategy founded on the premise: “Remember when airlines appreciated their customers?”

A new brand campaign will continue to roll out in 2018 across various platforms including digital, TV and radio. Seán Hynes, joint managing partner, Bonfire said it is great to be working with an airline brand that has a real point of difference. “CityJet has a vision for the brand, which we hope to bring to life over the coming months,” Hynes added.

As and from this year, CityJet moved away from running scheduled flights and instead started to focus on wet leasing and charter flights. The airline operates wet lease services for Air France (until March 2018), Brussels Airlines, KLM and Scandinavian Airlines. CityJet’s media buying and planning is shared between Havas and Advantage Media.

Pictured are Bonfire managing partners Sean Hynes and Ian Doherty.