Entries call goes out for Marketer of the Year

Submissions for year’s top marketer award in Ireland are now sought. Marketer of the Year (MotY) salutes someone – who through the use of strategy, innovation, communications and impact on the target audience – has made their brand, product or service a major success. The industry award is organised by Marketing.ie in association with Alternatives.

Entrants should outline the scale of the marketing challenge faced, key aims and objectives, the strategy adopted and implications for the business. Submissions must also point out the insights driving the strategy and the actions taken and tactics used. Entrants need to show the impact on the brand’s sales and awareness and how overall success was measured.

Recent Marketer of the Year winners include Loretta Dignam for Jacob Fruitfield, Ray Kelly, SuperValu and Tom Keogh of Keoghs Crisps. Last year the award went to VHI Healthcare’s head of marketing Adam Bacon (above) for justifying a leader’s position in a deregulated market. Bacon’s strategy changed value perceptions and upped sales among families.

Marketer of the Year entries are free of charge and the deadline is Thursday, September 28.

