Mediavest scores hat-trick in press spend

Mediavest was the biggest spender on press advertising in 2016 for the third year running. A report by NewsBrands Ireland – formerly the National Newspapers of Ireland (NNI) – showed the Core Media group agency recorded a spend of €154.5 million. Sister agency, Mediaworks, had the highest increase. Sixty per cent of agencies upped their spend in 2016.
The NewsBrands’ data found that a total of €154.5m was spent on press ads last year, with €94m from agencies and €60m direct. The annual agency league table which ranks agencies by spend. Mediavest had a spend of almost €14.5m. Michael Clancy, managing director, Mediavest, said his agency was delighted to once again be the largest press investor.
“Both on and offline they deliver a valuable audience to our clients in a trusted editorial environment, something that’s increasingly important in a world of ‘alternative facts’ and fake news’,” Clancy added. Elsewhere in the agency league table results, Mediaworks recorded the highest increase in ad spend, a growth of €2.4m, or 60 per cent, year on year.
Ad Vantage Media recorded the highest annual percentage increase at 80 per cent.
NewsBrands Ireland’s 2016 Agency League Table
|Position
|1 January 2016 to 31 December 2016
|1
|Mediavest
|14,580,492
|2
|Mediacom
|7,613,722
|3
|Mindshare Media
|7,238,702
|4
|Starcom
|7,092,206
|5
|MediaWorks
|6,559,111
|6
|Carat
|5,554,425
|7
|OMD
|5,192,904
|8
|MEC Ireland
|4,064,272
|9
|Initiative
|3,814,989
|10
|Vizeum
|2,857,354
|11
|Zenith Optimedia
|2,331,179
|12
|PHD Media (Ireland)
|2,000,427
|13
|Maxus
|1,675,879
|14
|Pierce Media
|1,182,906
|15
|Havas Media Ireland
|976,096
|16
|Javelin Advertising
|926,795
|17
|Focus Advertising
|855,218
|18
|Engage Communications
|831,535
|19
|Hopkins Communications
|639,616
|20
|Ad Vantage Media
|539,473
|Total Revenue from Agencies
|94,305,122
|Total Revenue from Direct Sources
|60,258,651
|GRAND TOTAL
|154,563,773
|Newsbrands Advertising Revenue Full Year
|2016
|2015
|Diff %
|Revenue from agencies
|94,305,122
|98,415,997
|-4.18
|Revenue from direct sources
|60,258,651
|66,126,118
|-8.87
|Total
|154,563,773
|164,542,115
|-6.06
