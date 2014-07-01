Mediavest scores hat-trick in press spend

Mediavest was the biggest spender on press advertising in 2016 for the third year running. A report by NewsBrands Ireland – formerly the National Newspapers of Ireland (NNI) – showed the Core Media group agency recorded a spend of €154.5 million. Sister agency, Mediaworks, had the highest increase. Sixty per cent of agencies upped their spend in 2016.

The NewsBrands’ data found that a total of €154.5m was spent on press ads last year, with €94m from agencies and €60m direct. The annual agency league table which ranks agencies by spend. Mediavest had a spend of almost €14.5m. Michael Clancy, managing director, Mediavest, said his agency was delighted to once again be the largest press investor.

“Both on and offline they deliver a valuable audience to our clients in a trusted editorial environment, something that’s increasingly important in a world of ‘alternative facts’ and fake news’,” Clancy added. Elsewhere in the agency league table results, Mediaworks recorded the highest increase in ad spend, a growth of €2.4m, or 60 per cent, year on year.

Ad Vantage Media recorded the highest annual percentage increase at 80 per cent.

NewsBrands Ireland’s 2016 Agency League Table

Position 1 January 2016 to 31 December 2016 1 Mediavest 14,580,492 2 Mediacom 7,613,722 3 Mindshare Media 7,238,702 4 Starcom 7,092,206 5 MediaWorks 6,559,111 6 Carat 5,554,425 7 OMD 5,192,904 8 MEC Ireland 4,064,272 9 Initiative 3,814,989 10 Vizeum 2,857,354 11 Zenith Optimedia 2,331,179 12 PHD Media (Ireland) 2,000,427 13 Maxus 1,675,879 14 Pierce Media 1,182,906 15 Havas Media Ireland 976,096 16 Javelin Advertising 926,795 17 Focus Advertising 855,218 18 Engage Communications 831,535 19 Hopkins Communications 639,616 20 Ad Vantage Media 539,473 Total Revenue from Agencies 94,305,122 Total Revenue from Direct Sources 60,258,651 GRAND TOTAL 154,563,773