Mediavest scores hat-trick in press spend

Michael Clancy, Mediavest and Vincent Crowley, chairman, NewsBrands Ireland

Mediavest was the biggest spender on press advertising in 2016 for the third year running. A report by NewsBrands Ireland – formerly the National Newspapers of Ireland (NNI) – showed the Core Media group agency recorded a spend of €154.5 million. Sister agency, Mediaworks, had the highest increase. Sixty per cent of agencies upped their spend in 2016.

The NewsBrands’ data found that a total of €154.5m was spent on press ads last year, with €94m from agencies and €60m direct. The annual agency league table which ranks agencies by spend.  Mediavest had a spend of almost €14.5m. Michael Clancy, managing director, Mediavest, said his agency was delighted to once again be the largest press investor.

“Both on and offline they deliver a valuable audience to our clients in a trusted editorial environment, something that’s increasingly important in a world of ‘alternative facts’ and fake news’,” Clancy added. Elsewhere in the agency league table results, Mediaworks recorded the highest increase in ad spend, a growth of €2.4m, or 60 per cent, year on year.

Ad Vantage Media recorded the highest annual percentage increase at 80 per cent.

NewsBrands Ireland’s 2016 Agency League Table

Position1 January 2016 to 31 December 2016 
1Mediavest  14,580,492
2Mediacom       7,613,722
       3Mindshare Media       7,238,702
4Starcom       7,092,206
5MediaWorks       6,559,111
6Carat       5,554,425
7OMD       5,192,904
8MEC Ireland       4,064,272
9Initiative       3,814,989
10Vizeum       2,857,354
11Zenith Optimedia       2,331,179
12PHD Media (Ireland)       2,000,427
13Maxus       1,675,879
14Pierce Media       1,182,906
15Havas Media Ireland         976,096
16Javelin Advertising      926,795
17Focus Advertising      855,218
18Engage Communications      831,535
19Hopkins Communications      639,616
20Ad Vantage Media      539,473
Total Revenue from Agencies94,305,122
Total Revenue from Direct Sources60,258,651
GRAND TOTAL154,563,773
  

 

Newsbrands Advertising Revenue Full Year20162015        Diff %
Revenue from agencies94,305,12298,415,997-4.18
Revenue from direct sources60,258,65166,126,118-8.87
Total154,563,773164,542,115-6.06
 

