MII seminar to review summer of sponsorship

Who won the summer of sponsorship? That’s the question been asked as the Marketing Institute and John Trainor’s Onside Sponsorship agency host a special breakfast seminar in the Aviva Stadium on Lansdowne Road in Ballsbridge on Tuesday, October 24. A survey was carried out among Marketing Institute members to answer the question.
Among the speakers are Gerry Nixon, Vodafone; Sarah Keane, president, Olympic Council of Ireland; Garrett Tubridy, tournament director, Women’s Rugby World Cup 2017; Irene Gowing, Bord Gáis Energy and AIB’s Brian Keating (above right), who will talk about its GAA football #The Toughest sponsorship and its campaigns, including ‘Backing Brave’.
Special guest will be Galway senior hurling centre forward Joe Canning.
For more details, go to http://mii.ie/events/EventDetails.aspx?id=1015222&group=
