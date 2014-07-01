PML Group appoints four new board executives

Our of home (OOH) advertising specialist PML Group has appointed four senior executives to its board. The appointees are Geoff Lyons (right), managing director, PML Group; Niamh White, group finance director; Darren Jackson, director, PML Northern Ireland and Karen Claxton, group investment director with the company.

All four new appointments, pictured with co-founder, Jimmy Cashen (centre), are immediate.

Established in 1982, PML Group is the longest established OOH media planning and buying specialist in Ireland, operating from offices in Dublin and Belfast, with 45 employees. The group comprises PML, Source out of home, Design+, Liveposter and the Poster Audit Bureau. Acquired by Posterscope Worldwide in 2015, PML Group accounts for 61 per cent of the OOH market in the Republic and 68 per cent share north of the border.

Geoff Lyons, managing director, PML Group, said that as the most recent Posterwatch market review published in the February issue of Marketing.ie shows, that in the market breakdown by format, digital accounted for almost 15 per cent of the OOH market in 2017, a trend that he expects to accelerate this year. Diageo was the top advertiser.