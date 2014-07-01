Seat Ateca fuels Q102’s Blue Crew

The new Seat Ateca will be fuelling the Dublin Q102 street fleet for 2017. For the next year, the station’s Blue Crew will drive around the city in the branded SUVs. The deal coincides with Seat’s announcement that it is extending its 171 offer until March 31. Car buyers who order any new model can avail of zero per cent finance on selected Ibiza and Leon models.
The offer also includes 1.9 per cent finance on the Ibiza Sport and Leon SE Select. Seat has a scrappage offer of up to €4,000 on the Leon range and up to €2,500 on the Ibiza range. A three-year service plan is also available for €299 during the period on all models, including the Ateca. The roll out of a new showroom identity is due for completion soon.
