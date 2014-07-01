Six celebs don aprons for new Restaurant series

TV3 has named the six celebrities who will be donning aprons for the new series of The Restaurant filmed in Marco Pierre White’s Courtyard Bar & Grill in Donnybook hosted when it starts at 9pm next Wednesday. First up will be weather and National Lottery presenter, Nuala Carey. She will be followed by musician Paul Harrington and jazz singer Mary Coughlan.
Health expert and Newstalk presenter Dr Ciara Kelly, TV presenter Aoibhinn Garrihy and former Ireland rugby player Donncha O’Callaghan will also take to the kitchen. They are all tasked with creating a top-class three-course menu. The chefs will hope to impress the critics in the hope of being rewarded with a five star seal of approval in front of the diners.
During service, the celebrities will get instant feedback in the kitchen to their menu from remote cameras and microphones covering the dining room. The identity of the celebrities remains a secret to the diners and the critics until service is over, at which point the celebrity steps out of the kitchen and faces the critics to find out how they are rated.
Food writer Rachel Allen (pictured centre) replaces Tom Doorley as the show’s resident critic.
The Restaurant is sponsored by Gas Networks Ireland in a deal brokered by Carat.
