20 Questions with Annalise Murphy, Sailor

ANNALISE MURPHY won silver for Ireland in sailing in the Laser Radial class at this summer’s Olympic Games in Rio. Her silver medal followed her gold at the 2013 Laser European Championships, hosted by her local club, the NYC in Dun Laoghaire, after which she treated herself to a 99 ice cream cone from Teddys. She was a strong medal contender at the 2012 Olympics in London, only to lose out on the final leg, finishing fourth.

01 When are you happiest?

Sailing my foiling moth which is a type of hydrofoil boat. It moves at about 35 miles per hour, hovering three feet out of the water. I’ve had some nasty crashes in it but there’s no other women in the world really sailing it, so I’m delighted to be leading the charge

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

My foiling moth, bikes, Labradors and handbags

03 Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn?

Definitely Facebook

04 What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

I’ve been lucky in being able to do things I enjoy. Although I’m sure my first non-water related job will come as a bit of a shock to the system

05 Favourite writers?

Sports books are my favourites, so the likes of Into Thin Air by Jon Krakauer, The Secret Race by Tyler Hamilton and Open by Andre Agassi

06 Last music you bought?

As I have an Apple subscription, I get to listen to lots of different music

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Zoolander. It’s ridiculous, but it makes me laugh every time

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

Not too sure. Apparently, I’m taller than I look on TV!

09 What keeps you awake at night?

As I like to be organised when travelling, something I haven’t done might be on my mind

10 Which words do you overuse?

None that I know of but as I spend a lot of time with people who don’t speak much English, I tend to over-simplify what I say – until I return home and someone points it out to me

11 Favourite ad?

The Sony Bravia ad with all the coloured balls in San Francisco

12 Favourite gadget?

Spiraliser for making courgette spaghetti or my milk foamer for coffees

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

None that stuck with me

14 What living person do you most admire?

Probably my mum, Cathy (another successful sailor), for all her personal achievements in her life. She always wants to learn more and do more

15 Most embarrassing experience?

While sailing in Dun Laoghaire, I ended up capsizing and getting stuck on the life boat. People on the pier thought I was a beginner and had no idea what I was at. Someone even shouted down to ask if I wanted them to call the RNLI

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Walking or trail running up in the Dublin Mountains

17 In what other era would you like to have been born?

I’m happy with the 90’s, there’s so many more opportunities now

18 Best advice you’ve heard?

Prepare to your best, if so, you can’t be disappointed with the outcome

19 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

No idea. But as for being a sporting hero, I’d love to be part of a winning America’s Cup team one day. It’s the pinnacle in sailing and dominated by men. It would be great to show how women too can compete at the top of the sport if they work hard enough

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

A scone with butter, jam and clotted cream – my guilty pleasure