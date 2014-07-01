20 Questions with Belinda Kelly, C&C Gleeson

Belinda Kelly is marketing director at C&C Gleeson where she is responsible for Bulmers and Outcider brands. She joined C&C from Cola-Cola Bottlers in 2009. She has a BA in marketing from both the University of Wolverhampton and Limerick IT.

01 When are you happiest?

At a music festival with my husband and a gang of friends, or in work when you can see ideas come to life

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

Our home

03 Your social media platform of choice?

Snapchat and Instagram

04 What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

Growing up on a farm where the worst chore was picking stones

05 What ambitions do you still have?

Someday I’d love to start up my own business. Not really sure what it would be but it would be something to do with fashion and style

06 Favourite writers?

I’m really into podcasts these days as I travel a lot by car. I love It Galz, by Jenny Claffey and Lindsay Hamilton, and their fresh, sassy feminist take on life

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Erin Brockovich or Sing with the kids

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That I’m from Dublin. I’m actually a native of Laois

09 What keeps you awake at night?

Two children who hardly sleep

10 Which word or words do you overuse?

“Grand”

11 Favourite ad?

Either Nissan Micra or AIB ‘Backing Brave’

12 Favourite gadget?

My iPhone

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

My new dishwasher

14 What living person or persons do you most admire?

My parents. Now that I’m a mum I have such admiration for my own mother and how she put up with me. My dad was such a hard worker and it’s from him I get my work ethic

15 Most embarrassing experience?

Crossing a bridge when a swan flew by and hit me in the face during rush-hour traffic

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Street art, beaches, sunsets and my kids

17 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Ending the loss of young lives

18 What would your younger self think of you today?

She’d be amazed I’ve achieved so much. I was a bit of a messer when I was younger, so I believe she’s be incredibly proud

19 If you had to rate your life so far, out of 10, what would you score?

So far, probably a nine

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

Definitely Indian food