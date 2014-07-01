20 Questions with Richard Molloy, Audi

Richard Molloy is head of marketing and product at Audi Ireland, a job he took on three and a half years ago. He was previously in marketing and PR at Mazda for over six years and had roles at Chevrolet Ssangyong and Toyota. He has a BA in European studies from UL and is a graduate of the Digital Marketing Institute.

01 When are you happiest?

Saturday breakfast time with the family with the whole weekend ahead of us

02 Apart from loved ones, what’s your most treasured possession?

My Omega Speedmaster watch

03 Facebook, Twitter or LinkedIn?

None of the above, Instagram

04 What’s the worst job you’ve ever done?

Packing boxes in a computer assembly factory. They were long days

05 Favourite writers?

Most of my spare time is commuting by car so podcasts have replaced book reading. I’d recommend The Innovation Show with Aiden McCullen. Second Captains are still are the go-to for sport and Adam Buxton for entertainment

06 Last music you bought?

Arcade Fire, Fleetwood Mac and Villagers are essentials on Spotify

07 A film you’d watch again tonight?

Recently saw Sicario which deserves a second watch

08 What do some people think about you that isn’t true?

That my Audi R8 is a company car

09 What keeps you awake at night?

My two young girls who prefer their parents’ bed to their own

10 Which words do you overuse?

“I’m running late”

11 Favourite ad?

It changes every month. Right now, it’s ‘Teardrop’ by Audi US

12 Favourite gadget?

iPhone6

13 A brand experience that disappointed you?

I prefer to focus on positive experiences. Monart is true to its brand ethos

14 What living person do you most admire?

Fr Peter McVerry for a lifetime tackling the homeless crisis

15 Most embarrassing experience?

It can’t be published!

16 Someone or something that strikes you as beautiful?

Diving the coral reef on Sipidan Island in Borneo. Simply incredible

17 In what other era would you like to have been born?

The height of the Roman Empire

18 Best advice you’ve heard?

Always trust your gut instinct

19 What would be your fantasy act of heroism?

Peace in Syria

20 You’re on Death Row, what’s your last meal?

Fillet steak with a bottle of the best rioja

richard.molloy@audi.ie