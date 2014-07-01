Beko signs up to GAA health check

Leinster GAA has unveiled an initiative called the Beko Club Bua awards, a new club accreditation and health check system. Sponsored by Beko appliances, the awards aim to promote best practice on and off the field among the province’s 800 clubs. Using an online application form and checklist, clubs will assess themselves against various criteria.
Bua means “win” ás Gaeilge.
The criteria range from coaches, health awareness, club governance and inclusiveness. Speaking in Croke Park, Leinster GAA secretary Michael Reynolds said Beko Club Bua awards was the result of several months’ planning and is designed to be a road map for clubs to show them best practice and recognise clubs that are leading the way.
“Regardless of whether you are county champions or not, this initiative is about encouraging clubs to do things the right way so that the Bua effect will apply on and off the field,” Reynolds added. Shane Kelly, head of sales and marketing, Beko Ireland, said county clubs that win out will share a prize fund of €85,000 in GAA equipment.
Winning clubs will receive a clubhouse commemorative plaque acknowledging them as a Beko Club Bua winner. Other prizes include a digital banner for a winning club’s website, Leinster final tickets, entry into a draw to win All-Ireland final tickets and a draw to win a place for an Under-8 team at the Leinster GAA GoGames days in Croke Park.
All clubs taking part will be entered into a draw to win Beko appliances.
Pictured are Kilkenny hurler Cillian Buckley and Dublin footballer Diarmuid Connolly
