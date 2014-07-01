Crawford takes on group CEO job at Lovin Media

Former Spin 1038 and Spin South West chief executive has been appointed group CEO at Lovin Media, the company founded by Niall Harbison. With a focus on food, travel, lifestyle and news, Lovin Media claims to have 10 million monthly readers across six markets on three continents, including Lovin Dublin, Lovin Malta and Lovin Dubai.

In statement on the appointment, Harbison said the group has over three million people across social media channels and 100 million monthly video views. “The hire will further strengthen the management team with Trevor Daly continuing as managing director of the Irish businesses, Lovin Dublin and Lovin.ie,” Harbison added.