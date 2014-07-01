Eir goes with wacky lines for new campaign

Flying a drone with your smartphone, mapping a course with your mobile or even watching the match from the middle of the sea, Eir’s latest brand campaign brings the possibilities of its network to life. Following on from Eir’s rebrand almost two years ago, the company’s new strategy conveys how the brand empowers everyday life. The ‘Let’s Make Possible’ campaign celebrates the everyday things Irish people and the possibilities the Eir network allows.

The new through the line campaign runs across all media channels (TV, VOD, outdoor, radio, digital brand and digital DR), with TV and digital representing the heaviest weighted channels. The campaign was created, produced and executed in Ireland by Rothco, with media by Vizeum. The TV campaign will feature prominently across the summer’s prime-time schedule with Eir acquiring some top programming across RTÉ, TV3 and Channel 4.

The TV ad was filmed in Wicklow and on Achill in Co Mayo. The cast includes Panti Bliss (above), Enduro rider Daniel Wolfe, Special Olympics athlete James Kelly, Charleville-based cattle farmer Corina Gough and Gráinne Fahy, an aspiring musician who brings her own interpretation of the ‘Anything You Can Do’ song to life. The campaign is supported by social media, showcasing the ad’s characters and featuring a consumer competition.