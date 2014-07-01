Glanbia fresh on OOH with MyMilkMan.ie poster

Glanbia’s milk delivery service MyMilkMan.ie has launched an out of home campaign through PML. Planned by Carat with creative by Irish International BBDO, the ads shows how it is easier than ever to get milk delivered as it’s just a click away. The brand is running on the capital’s latest OOH addition – JCDecaux’s Digipole site in Ballsbridge.

MyMilkMan.ie is among the first wave of brands to advertise on the new screen in its launch cycle. The Digipole is Ireland’s first digital roadside large format, located at heavy traffic area and due to its placement in the centre of the traffic island between the American Embassy and Roly’s restaurant, visibility, impact and engagement are high.

Glanbia brand manager Sandra Downey said the MyMilkMan.ie service is aimed at busy commuters who can make their lives easier by getting fresh Avonmore milk delivered to their door. “It allows us to target the outbound traffic from the city centre with a visible format in a strong location, so it’s a perfect media placement for us,” Downey added.

Pictured above are Chris Murphy, PML; Louise Slattery, Carat; Avril McArdle and Sandra Downey, Glanbia; James Shearer, Irish International BBDO and Severine McCarthy, JCDecaux