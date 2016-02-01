Hanover appointed to handle Young Scientist

Following a competitive pitch, corporate communications and public affairs specialist Hanover has been made the lead PR agency for the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition (BTYSTE). Hanover, run by Lorna Jennings (above) will work closely with BT Ireland to manage PR and public affairs for next BTYSTE, including the main event in the RDS in January.

The BTYSTE is regarded as Ireland’s top STEM event for secondary school pupils. Since its launch in 1963, the expo has grown from a science fair to become a major platform for encouraging young people to use the foundations of science, technology, engineering and maths to inspire new ideas and new ways of thinking about the world we live in.

The exhibition itself is the final stage of the competition, which is open to all second level students from Ireland, both north and south. As well as the 550 shortlisted student projects on display each year, there are a further four exhibition halls filled with cutting edge science and technology based exhibits and entertainment – www.btyoungscientist.com

BT operates in 180 markets. Its activities include broadband, TV and internet and converged fixed-mobile products and services to consumers and businesses. Hanover Dublin provides strategic communications, political advocacy and PR. Clients include Time Warner, Tata Steel, Lucozade Ribena Suntory, Lilly, Airbus and Microsoft.

Its Dublin consultancy team includes former Tánaiste and PD leader Mary Harney.